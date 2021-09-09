Chelsea v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats
Chelsea have lost only one of their past 16 home league games against Aston Villa (11 wins, four draws), going down 3-1 in December 2011.
Villa won their past Premier League meeting with Chelsea - 2-1 on the final day of last season - but haven't beaten the Blues twice in a row in the league since October 1993.
Chelsea have won 599 Premier League games and can become just the second team, after Manchester United, to reach 600 in the competition.