Team news: Crystal Palace v Leicester
- Published
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will select from an unchanged squad.
Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton on Monday.
Leicester can call upon striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who was unable to enter Poland for Thursday's Europa League game because of a problem with his travel documents.
Jonny Evans missed the defeat by Legia Warsaw with an ongoing foot problem and is a doubt for the weekend.
Who makes your Palace team this weekend?