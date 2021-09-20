Man City 0-0 Southampton: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City directed just one shot on target in the whole game - Phil Foden in the 90th minute - their lowest tally in a Premier League game since March 2017 when they also managed just one, against Stoke City.
Southampton are now winless in their last seven Premier League games, drawing each of the last four in a row, the first time they have strung together four top-flight draws since March 2002.
City drew for the first time in 31 Premier League games - 25 wins, five draws - since a 1-1 encounter with West Brom at the Etihad in December 2020.