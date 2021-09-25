Chelsea v Man City: Confirmed team news
Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last league outing.
Edouard Mendy returns in goal after recovering from a hip problem, while Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner are all recalled.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz drop to the bench, but Mason Mount misses out through injury.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Kante, Werner, Lukaku
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz
Manchester City also make four changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Southampton in the Premier League last weekend.
Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden both start, as do Rodri and Aymeric Laporte. Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho are among the substitutes, with Ilkay Gundogan missing out entirely.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish
Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia