Chelsea 'run out of ideas' if teams stop Lukaku

Chelsea need other players to step up and share the burden of scoring goals with Romelu Lukaku, according to Blues fan Sam Obaseki.

Thomas Tuchel's team drew a blank for a second successive game as they lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, following their 1-0 home Premier League defeat by Manchester City last Saturday.

Lukaku - who had Chelsea's only shot on target in Turin - has scored four goals this season since arriving from Inter Milan, but no other player has managed more than one.

"Everyone understood we were missing an out and out scorer so when Lukaku came in, that was the biggest factor," Obaseki told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But in recent games we have seen teams are starting to realise that if the ball is not getting to Lukaku, we run out of ideas, which happened again when we saw how well Juventus were defending

"We need players around him who can take on players and get shots off on target. Players like Werner, Pulisic, Mount, Ziyech and Havertz all have the quality to get in among the goals.

"They just need that push to believe in themselves and realise they can’t just leave it all to Lukaku to score the goals."

