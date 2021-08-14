Everton 3-1 Southampton: Benitez reaction

Following his winning start as Everton manager, Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: “Thanks to the fans for the support for me and for the team. It’s an important situation this year with the fans behind us – I think it’ll be important for us.

"We know it’s the beginning and we have to improve, but we’re really pleased with the reaction of the team and the support of the fans.

"At half-time we changed the position of the centre-backs and the position of Richarlison. But you always have to have a little bit of luck.

"Playing Richarlison wasn’t a gamble – he was fine. We gave him one day to rest and made sure he was OK. He scored, so everyone’s happy.

"Obviously I think the performance is the key. It means we’re together. If you do all these things and you lose, it’ll be more difficult."