Chris Osborne, BBC Sport

This has been Norwich’s most lavish summer of spending, with more than £50m laid out, and the last couple of days could prove crucial, with two deals completing City’s recruitment for this window.

Even before Saturday’s defeat by Leicester, it had always felt like a couple more signings were needed to convince fans – let alone the pundits – that City can have a good go at surviving in the Premier League. And the last 48 hours have provided just that.

The arrival of Ozan Kabak, the 21-year-old Turkey international who had a loan spell with Liverpool last season, boosts the options in central defence alongside Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson.

And from the moment Oliver Skipp’s loan move from Tottenham ended last season, it was abundantly clear a defensive midfielder was needed, not only to provide basic protection to the defence, but to bring some level of nastiness and nous to a team that looks quite lightweight.

The club have looked to fill that hole with Mathias Normann from Rostov and he always seemed a far more realistic option than Portugal international William Carvalho from Betis.

Add the signings of Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Pierre Lees-Melou, alongside loans for Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams, and it feels like the money made from Emi Buendia’s sale has been smartly reinvested across the squad.