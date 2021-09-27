Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

If you saw the way Leeds started Saturday's game, you'd be forgiven for thinking the fact they still haven't won in the league this season was utter rubbish.

They were on the front foot from the start, with Stuart Dallas, Raphinha and Rodrigo all having early chances.

Elland Road was rocking after Raphinha's opener, but Leeds couldn't sustain the energy and as time passed, West Ham grew into the game.

After serving a one-match suspension and missing last weekend's defeat by Manchester United, Michail Antonio returned to show the Hammers what they had been missing.

Before Saturday's game, he was on a run of nine games against Leeds without a goal. He had not faced any opponent more often without scoring.

And it looked like being another frustrating afternoon for the Premier League top scorer with only three shots on target as Leeds goalkeeper Meslier pulled off a string of saves to deny him.

But who else would pop up with a 90th minute winner and his fifth league goal of the season?

Going forward Leeds showed what the are capable of, and with games against Watford, Wolves and Southampton coming up, Bielsa's side need to get a first win of the season under their belt sooner rather than later.