Ronaldo return a plus for Pogba but blow for Bruno?

Paul Pogba could be persuaded to sign a new Manchester United deal by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, says former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

The France World Cup winner's contract expires at the end of this season and he has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain after failing to commit his future to United.

"I think he’ll stay and sign a new deal," said Richards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"If you talk about Manchester United's team now – Cavani, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba, Varane – why on earth would you want to leave? Pogba has six or seven assists already this season - incredible numbers."

However, Chris Sutton believes Ronaldo's arrival could affect the morale of Bruno Fernandes, if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner takes over set-piece duties.

"Bruno, last season, was the main man at Manchester United and you just wonder how he is going to feel if he doesn’t get the penalties and doesn’t get the free-kicks," said former Chelsea striker Sutton.

"Because it’s Ronaldo they will find a way and he will just have to get on with it - but Bruno may well not be the same player because of it."

Hear more from Sutton and Richards from 13'40 on the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds