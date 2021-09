West Ham and New York City have made offers for 34-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud, who is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Hammers and Southampton are competing to sign Barcelona's former Spain Under-21 defender Junior Firpo, 24. (Sport - in Spanish), external

And West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Czech Republic defensive midfielder Alex Kral, 23, from Spartak Moscow for more than £20m. (Football Insider), external

