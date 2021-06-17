Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison has emerged as Arsenal's top transfer target this summer - but a bid of £70m for the 24-year-old has been turned down by the Foxes. (Express), external

Sheffield United could be forced to accept Arsenal's proposed deal for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. The 23-year-old has said he hopes to play Champions League football next season. (Sheffield Star), external

The Gunners have backed out of a move for Norway international Martin Odegaard, 22, with the midfielder determined to stay at Real Madrid after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates. (AS - in Spanish), external

Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for 23-year-old defender Ben White. The centre-back made 36 Premier League appearances last season and earned an England call-up in May. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column