Ask Patrick Bamford.

The Leeds striker has confessed on this week's That Peter Crouch Podcast that a training drill gone wrong is to blame for Marcelo Bielsa's glasses looking a bit worse for wear at the moment.

Bamford admits he hit his boss in the face with a ball.

"I connected with it so sweetly and he's stood right inside the goal and it has come flush off the bridge of his nose," the 27-year-old explains.

"All I saw was his glasses fly 10 metres!

"I don't know if you've noticed in the last few weeks he's using the same glasses and they're not straight, they're wonky."

