Leicester and Napoli fined for crowd trouble

Leicester and Napoli have been fined by Uefa for crowd disturbances during their Europa League match earlier this month.

The Foxes must pay £17,200 and the Italian side £8,600 after supporters from both clubs threw objects at each other towards the end of the 2-2 draw on 16 September.

The Italian side were also fined £4,300 and instructed to pay for any repairs after their fans damaged parts of the King Power Stadium.

Seven men were later charged by police in relation to clashes between rival fans before kick-off about a mile from the ground.