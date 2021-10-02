Man Utd 1-1 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez tells Match of the Day: "We played against a very good team. It's not easy to get a result here and we did well. We concede a late goal that maybe we were not expecting but the reaction of the team in the second half was quite good. It's a pity the last one because it's offside but it could be even better but we are pleased with the way we played and the result at the end.

"We are doing well. We have some problems with injuries and still the team is working really hard and reacting really well. You can see the team spirit and the fans will appreciate that and the players will appreciate the support of the fans so you can see now we have a very good understanding."