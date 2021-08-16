Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Jamie Vardy scored, Leicester won... It was a familiar scene at King Power stadium, even if they did have to hold on towards the end.

Seeing young Foxes fans watching on with their families and groups of supporters who have had fortnightly friendships rekindled was what today was really all about.

Leicester switched shape and personnel against an ever-improving Wolves, who had a frustrated Adama Traore given he should really have been walking off with one goal to his name.

One game, one win but with things to work on for Brendan Rodgers.