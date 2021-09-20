This week's commentary games on BBC Radio 5 Live
There are six live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra over the next week - starting with Carabao Cup action from Tuesday.
Carabao Cup:
Fulham v Leeds (Tuesday, 21 September, 19:45 BST)
Manchester United v West Ham (Wednesday, 22 September, 19:45 BST)
Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon (Wednesday, 22 September, 19:45 BST - Sports Extra)
Premier League:
Leeds v West Ham (Saturday, 25 September, 15:00 BST)
Southampton v Wolves (Sunday, 26 September, 14:00 BST)
Arsenal v Spurs (Sunday, 26 September, 16:30 BST)