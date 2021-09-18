Burnley v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
Sean Dyche keeps faith with the Burnley team that lost 3-1 at Everton on Monday evening.
Nathan Collins is among the substitutes after recovering from an unspecified injury, with Maxwel Cornet also named on the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill, Wood, Barnes
Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra
Thomas Partey is handed his first start of the season as Mikel Arteta makes two changes to the Arsenal side that beat Norwich 1-0 last weekend.
Emile Smith Rowe also comes into midfield, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga drop to the bench.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang
Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Mari, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli