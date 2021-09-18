Burnley v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Sean Dyche keeps faith with the Burnley team that lost 3-1 at Everton on Monday evening.

Nathan Collins is among the substitutes after recovering from an unspecified injury, with Maxwel Cornet also named on the bench.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra