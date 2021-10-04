On this day in 2015, Liverpool sacked manager Brendan Rodgers following a 1-1 draw at Everton.

The current Leicester City boss was dismissed after three and a half years in charge at Anfield.

He led the Reds to second place in the 2013-14 Premier League season, however they sat 10th in the table following their point in the Merseyside derby in October 2015.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp was appointed as his successor a few days later...