Arsenal are offering 26-year-old right-back Hector Bellerin in part-exchange for Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Football Insider)

The Gunners will need to bid at least £70m to stand a chance of signing Leicester City's James Maddison, with the 24-year-old under contract with the Foxes until 2024. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Ajax have confirmed Arsenal's interest in 25-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is serving a ban for doping violations. (Voetbal International, via Sun)

