Chelsea could bring Tammy Abraham back to the club in the future as they have "faith" in the England international to be a success, according to former Leeds and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford.

Abraham completed a £34m move to Roma earlier this week, but Chelsea have included a buy-back clause in the deal set at £68m.

Beckford believes that proves the Blues expect the 23-year-old to thrive in Serie A and may look to bring him back to Stamford Bridge one day.

"Chelsea obviously trust in Tammy Abraham, they have faith in him, otherwise they wouldn't have put in a buyback clause worth double what they sold him for - that’s massive in itself," Beckford told the Football Daily podcast.

"I think changing countries is a great move for Tammy. The world is your oyster.

"I can’t wait to see how he does. I’m sure he’s going to be a huge success. Then, in a couple of years, we will see what happens then."

