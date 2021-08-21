Brighton 2-0 Watford: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Fantastic header from Duffy, he’s a monster in the box. He is so big and strong to stop. So it was a great goal.

"We played well first half and it was nice to get the second and give us a cushion.

"Watford responded as we anticipated and when we had to defend we did that and did it well.

"We felt like we wanted to get the third and we had a few chances to do that. And as they threw more attacking bodies on it becomes harder to control things so we had to see the game out and I thought we did that.

"Back to back wins at any stage are hard to achieve. We are in a good place, but it is just a start."