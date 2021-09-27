Semi-final win means nothing - Mahrez

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is only a matter of months since Manchester City beat Paris St-Germain home and away to reach the Champions League final.

Riyad Mahrez is not reading anything into that victory though, especially considering PSG have a few new players, including Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

"It is a different match," he said.

"Last season was a semi-final with no fans. Today is six months later, beginning of the season and the group stage.

"It will be another tight game and we will have to be focused like we were last season. We don’t think that because we won last season we will win again."