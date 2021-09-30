'Natural born winner' Ronaldo 'always delivers'

Cristiano Ronaldo again showed he is a "natural born winner" after helping deliver a "huge result" for Manchester United in their Champions League group game against Villarreal, says former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

The Portugal star, 36, stroked home a 95th-minute winner from Jesse Lingard's lay-off to secure an unlikely 2-1 win at Old Trafford after the Spanish side had dominated large parts of the game, missing a host of good chances.

"Ronaldo was fairly quiet for most of the game but big footballers and the best players in the world always come up with the goods when their team needs it," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That’s what Ronaldo has done ever since he has come back to United. He has delivered. A lot of people questioned him with his age – will he be able to deliver? Of course he can.

"He keeps himself in great condition, he keeps on going and he is a natural born winner. That is what he showed again."

Morrison believes Wednesday's victory, following an opening group defeat away to Young Boys, could transform United's fortunes in the competition, despite a less than impressive performance.

"This was a huge result," he added. "If they had only got a point, with Atalanta next up, they might have come unstuck. But I think this will give them confidence going forward.”

Hear more on United (from the start) on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds