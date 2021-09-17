Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Fantasy football top performers
Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Tottenham in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Palace players:
Odsonne Edouard (3)
Wilfried Zaha (2)
Joachim Andersen (1)
So which Palace and Spurs players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
