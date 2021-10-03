West Ham 1-2 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank talking to BBC Sport: "If we can do that every week, it would be nice. Fantastic feeling away from home, a solid performance. In the second half West Ham were better.

"It shows why they are a good side. I think we should have done better in the second half. In the Premier League, you need to be able to defend well.

"With two injuries, it's not that easy to adapt so well done to the boys on that. It’s a massive win, a very good team and I'm very pleased how we played in the first half.

"Sometimes you have a lucky hand, [Yoane] Wissa did well."