Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League away game at Watford on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:

Alisson and Fabinho will play no part in the match at Vicarage Road after international duty with Brazil. The pair will travel directly to Spain for the Reds' Champions League group stage tie against Atletico Madrid;

On Claudio Ranieri's appointment as Watford manager, Klopp said: "How can you be surprised that Watford have made a change?" - admitting that he was not pleased with Xisco Munoz's sacking but has respect for Ranieri;

Talking about Joe Gomez, who has struggled for game time this season, Klopp described the defender as an "exceptional centre-back." He also highlighted the injury issues the Reds had in defence last season;

Klopp also confirmed that young midfielder Curtis Jones will not be available for Saturday's game with Watford after picking up an injury on international duty with England Under-21s, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are expected to be available.

Stay across all of Friday's Premier League build-up and news conferences