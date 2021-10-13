Supporters' Trust repeats call for meeting over 'questionable decision making'

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has repeated its call for a meeting with the club’s board to discuss what they have described as "two years of questionable decision making and apparent drift".

THST asked to meet the Spurs board last month following a poor run of results but that request was denied.

The trust has now published 13 "strategic questions" they want responses to - the first of which refers to "a widespread feeling of a lack of direction at the club".

Tottenham led the Premier League table after winning their opening three matches but that was followed by three successive league defeats - culminating in a 3-1 loss to north London rivals Arsenal.

Those recent results have caused some to question the progress being made on the pitch under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and THST believes the fans "deserve to hear the answers" to their concerns.