I never thought anyone would long for Brighton's former ground at Withdean Stadium again! But at least the past three visits there for Leeds United reaped a full haul of points on each occasion, including a superb individual goal from a teenage Fabian Delph, who ran the length of the pitch before finding the top corner in 2009.

The Amex has not been such a flexible friend for the Whites but I really believe the side's six-match unbeaten run will be extended with a first victory in seven attempts at the Seagulls' newest home.

Marcelo Bielsa's squad have managed well without brilliant winger Raphinha and captain Liam Cooper for two matches and will have to do so again, but there could be some minutes for record signing Rodrigo after his recovery from a muscle problem.

Away from home this season, United have beaten all four clubs who have started the match round in the bottom five. I can see Patrick Bamford ending his four-game drought in front of goal to leave Brighton still fearing the drop.