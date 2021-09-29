Nuno on Spurs' poor run, red-list repeat and injuries
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa Conference League group game against NS Mura.
Here are the main lines from the Tottenham head coach's news conference:
Nuno said he is "not worried" about being judged as manager after three successive Premier League defeats, but admitted the "mood is not good" after 3-1 loss at Arsenal;
The Portuguese said this is Spurs' "moment to deliver" to give the supporters "good things to feel";
He insisted Tottenham's players "totally believe", adding that "in these moments we have to stick together" because when you look back through history "every team goes through a moment like this";
After the issues surrounding Spurs' Argentina players Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero during the last international break, Nuno said Tottenham "don't want the same situation repeated" in October and again called for governing bodies to intervene on the matter and provide more guidance;
Steven Bergwijn will again be missing with a foot injury, while Ryan Sessengnon is also unavailable.