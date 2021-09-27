Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Brentford remain winless in their last eight matches against Liverpool in all competitions (drawn two, lost six), despite the Bees netting as many goals today (three) as they did in their previous seven meetings with the Reds.

Liverpool conceded 3+ goals in a Premier League away game against a newly promoted side for the first time since January 2016 v Norwich (won 5-4), while Brentford scored 3+ goals in a top-flight game for the first time since January 1947 (4-1 v Wolves).