Expectations low - but real concerns about where season is heading

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

For the fourth time in their past seven Premier League campaigns, Newcastle are without a victory in their opening seven matches.

Steve Bruce felt they didn’t deserve to lose against Wolves, but his team certainly didn’t perform to the same level as in the previous three games.

And, in contrast to their 20 shots on target against Watford last week, the Magpies had just two meaningful attempts at goal at Molineux.

They lost Joe Willock in the first half to a hip injury, and his substitution also saw United revert to five-man defence, with Isaac Hayden, who had started well in midfield, moving to centre-back.

However, Willock’s replacement, Jeff Hendrick, scored within a few minutes of coming on. Hendrick has struggled to make an impact since arriving on a free transfer last summer, and hasn’t started a league game since March - but he took his goal well.

Supporter expectations this season are low, but there is real concern about where this campaign is heading. And going further back, Newcastle have won only seven of their past 37 in all competitions.

Bruce has vowed to look at himself during the international break to see what he can do better, before a return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur in a fortnight.