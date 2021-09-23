Burnley right-back Matt Lowton says the experience in their squad is helping them deal with a difficult start to the Premier League season.

Sean Dyche's Clarets have just one point from their opening five matches and on Saturday go to a Leicester side that have also had an indifferent start.

"We've been in this position before and we've managed to come through it a couple times, so we're not getting too down at the minute," Lowton told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"The experience is there [in the squad] so we're looking to use that to move forward.

"For large spells we've been on top in games so it's just about seeing it through really, and making sure we keep going and don't give away silly goals."

Lowton was also asked about comments last month by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who compared Burnley's approach at Anfield to wrestling.

"We like to get in and around players and no red cards for such a long time obviously speaks for itself, that we're doing it within the rules.

"I think it's a little bit harsh."

