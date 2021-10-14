BBC Sport

Arteta hopes 'remarkable' Vieira 'gets reception he deserves'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes Crystal Palace boss and former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira "gets the reception he deserves" when he returns to Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira, a member of the unbeaten Invincibles side of 2003-04, won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the club.

He is set to return to the Emirates as a manager for the first time when Arsenal host Palace on Monday (20:00 BST).

"He was very dominant," Arteta said on Vieira. "He was physically really gifted; technically too. He had the right temper, he was brave and he could score goals. He could do a bit of everything and he was remarkable.

"Patrick was Patrick. There's not going to be another one like him. He is an Arsenal legend and I hope he gets the reception he deserves for what he did for the club, not only as a player but also what he transmitted as a person.

"He was a captain of the club in the most successful era in the last many years and it is great to have him back."