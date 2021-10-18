United a collection of pieces rather than a cohesive force

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Where to even start with Manchester United?

From first to last, bar the odd piece of magic from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, this was shocking.

Harry Maguire looked miles away from full fitness and it showed as he had a nightmare. He miscontrolled the ball into touch in the opening seconds and struggled throughout.

There was no structure or pattern to United’s play and it was beyond even Cristiano Ronaldo to make a difference. He was mostly peripheral and when he wasn’t, he was poor.

The big concerns came in defence and midfield, where United were overrun, shambolic and reduced to panic on far too many occasions for comfort.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has much talent at his disposal, but it just looks like a collection of pieces rather than a cohesive force.

He needs to weld them together and fast, particularly with Liverpool coming over the horizon at Old Trafford next Sunday and a midweek Champions League game at home to the dangerous Atalanta.