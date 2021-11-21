Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte told BBC Match of the Day: "The three points are very important for us. We won a difficult game against Leeds.

"The first half we struggled a lot with the tactical aspect and physically because they brought intensity in the first half to press us in every ear of the pitch.

"In the second half we changed tactically and the plan. We brought maybe a higher intensity than Leeds and created many chances to scored two goals and we deserved to win.

"Leeds, in the first half, they played very well, with intensity, were aggressive and won a lot of tackles. They were also faster on the ball.

"In the second half we changed the plan tactically and I’m pleased because I had a good answer from players.

"From the first minute of the second half the situation was changed, totally. The players were good and confident to play the ball. They brought intensity to pressure."