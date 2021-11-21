Why Solskjaer was not sacked sooner

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United took the bold decision not to axe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on 6 November because they felt the Norwegian had earned the right to turn the situation round given his contribution during his three years at Old Trafford.

For a start, United officials felt Solskjaer had affected the ‘cultural reboot’ demanded of him when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018.

He had also reshaped the squad, replacing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with younger attacking players and, until the middle of September, had maintained a steady improvement.

They are small achievements for a club of United’s size but successive top-three finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, was viewed as a positive, as were the four semi-final appearance and a Europa League final.

The brutal truth is none of this turned into tangible silverware, which might have provided a buffer over the past 10 weeks.