Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard talking to Match of the Day: "It feels really good and it was the result that we dreamt of. It was the perfect start for us but now we've got to go and prove that we can back it up. I'm really pleased with the clean sheet and everything we asked of the players they've done. I thought we deserved it - Brighton had a lot of possession but in the areas that we wanted them to. It is a good start but we've got to back it up now."

"The Holte End played their part today as did the rest of the ground. You can only win games if you defend your goal well and there were two top quality blocks in the first half.

"We'd lost five on the spin and you could tell the crowd were edgy and the players were at times. I thought the subs brought a lot and we looked so dangerous in the last 10 minutes of the game. We know we've got firepower and talented powers - we've just got to the balance right to defend our goal."