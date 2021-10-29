Lage on injuries, need for points and comfort zone concern

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Monday night's home game against Everton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The Portuguese confirmed Willy Boly, who is yet to play a Premier League game this season, is fit and available for selection after an illness but fellow defender Marcal remains sidelined with injury;

Says Wolves must work hard to accumulate points "because the winter will be very hard" given the small squad at his disposal and the likelihood of losing players such as Boly and Romain Saiss to the African Cup of Nations;

After a run of 10 Premier League points from a possible 12, Lage said he is "happy but wants more" and wants his players to share that mentality;

He added he did not want Wolves, who sit 11th in the table, to fall into a comfort zone, adding: "I push them to their limits because I don’t want anyone to be comfortable in their position".

