Naby Keita suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Brighton, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Midfielder Keita was forced off after 20 minutes in what was an incident-packed game.

After the match, in which Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to secure a point, Klopp said he did not know how serious the injury was.

Liverpool's next game is against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.