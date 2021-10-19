BBC Sport

Brentford v Chelsea: In pictures

Malang Sarr made his first Premier League appearance against Brentford, starting for Chelsea alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen in a back three

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was well beaten when Ben Chilwell's volley from the edge of the penalty area soared into the top corner to make it 1-0

An in-form Chilwell has scored three goals in three appearances for club and country - and keeps his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up after missing out to Marcos Alonso earlier in the season

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy kept Chelsea in the game as Brentford pushed for a late equaliser

Thomas Tuchel's side remain top of the Premier League heading into their midweek Champions League fixture against Malmo