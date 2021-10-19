Brentford v Chelsea: In pictures

Brentford v Chelsea: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Malang Sarr made his first Premier League appearance against Brentford, starting for Chelsea alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen in a back threePublished5 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was well beaten when Ben Chilwell's volley from the edge of the penalty area soared into the top corner to make it 1-0Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, An in-form Chilwell has scored three goals in three appearances for club and country - and keeps his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up after missing out to Marcos Alonso earlier in the seasonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy kept Chelsea in the game as Brentford pushed for a late equaliserImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Thomas Tuchel's side remain top of the Premier League heading into their midweek Champions League fixture against Malmo