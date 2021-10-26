Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed team news
Chelsea make six changes for tonight's Carabao Cup game with Southampton. Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal while Malang Sarr joins Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah in a back three. Captain Marcos Alonso comes in at left wing-back while there are also starts for Saul and Ross Barkley. Hakim Ziyech starts in attack. Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz. Subs: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Mount, Vale.
There's nine changes for Southampton with only Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu retaining their places from the 2-2 draw with Burnley.
Mohamed Elyounoussi misses out as he recovers from a minor operation on his hand
Southampton XI: Forster, Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Tella, Djenepo, A.Armstrong, Adams.
Subs: Lewis, Bednarek, Livramento, Smallbone, Perraud, Romeu, Redmond, Walcott, Long.