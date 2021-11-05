Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.

Murray's prediction: Burnley are a tough team to play against, but then so are we. We won't give much away and the goals will come. If I had to predict when the goals are, I'd say it will be 0-0 at half-time, then after 65 minutes Jorginho will get a penalty and then it will just open up like it has done for us before. 3-0

Murray on Chelsea's title chances: My prediction, or at least what I'd love to see happen is that Liverpool keep drawing a lot of games and stay unbeaten all season - but we win the league. I don't think the first part of that is too likely, but we do have a very good chance of taking the title this season.

Tav's prediction: We agreed on the score for this one, and I actually think Chelsea will win the title too. City maybe don't quite have it this year and, while Liverpool are immense, what Thomas Tuchel is doing is just ridiculous. With Saints you never know what will happen next, but I often ask Murray is it even fun to support a team that always wins? 3-0

