Dyche on fitness, style & owners keeping the faith
- Published
Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dyche said his squad is "getting back to full strength". Dale Stephens is now nearing "real fitness", although Ashley Barnes has a niggle and will be monitored. Aaron Lennon is back after illness;
When asked about Burnley being the only club in the bottom five not to change managers this season, Dyche said the owners had "stood by me in different ways" and that "different clubs have different beliefs";
On Palace's good start, Dyche said "they've done really well with their recruitment" and added to a "good group of professionals already there". He also said "they've put a few quid in and fair play to the owners for that";
On changes made to Burnley's style of play, he said "they may not be noticed so much because they’ve been subtly changed over time";
When asked about the contract situations with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, he said discussions were ongoing and that they remained "open minded".