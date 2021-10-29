Man City v Crystal Palace: Team news
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a near fully-fit squad to choose from for his 200th Premier League match in charge.
Raheem Sterling returned from a back problem to play in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha made his comeback from illness as a substitute against Newcastle last week.
The Eagles remain without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson.
