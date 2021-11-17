Leicester v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their past three home Premier League matches against Chelsea (won one, drawn two), last having a longer unbeaten run on home soil against the Blues in the top flight between February 1985 and May 1995 at Filbert Street (four draws).

Chelsea have only lost three of their past 18 Premier League games against Leicester (won 10, drawn five), though one of those was at King Power Stadium last season, a 2-0 defeat in Frank Lampard’s last league game in charge in January.