Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Liverpool's latest win over Atletico Madrid was nothing like as feisty as when the two teams met in Spain a fortnight ago, but the lack of fireworks will not concern Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The fact they made it look so easy on Wednesday night was down to a controlled team performance, and no shortage of individual sparkle from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson - to name but three of their impressive performers.

A first-half red card took the fight out of Atletico but by then Liverpool had already done the damage with two early goals and the end result was never in doubt.

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season is now up to 16 games, and they are safely into the last 16 after winning their first four games in what had appeared an awkward group - the first time they have managed it in a Champions League campaign.

More tests await in Europe after Christmas, but until then they can focus on their Premier League title bid, which resumes with a tricky-looking trip to in-form West Ham on Sunday.