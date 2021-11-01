A draw only - but one that leaves Seagulls dreaming big

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

It may not have been a victory, but this result and performance was probably the biggest indication so far this season that Brighton & Hove Albion can achieve their highest position in the Premier League.

Liverpool were flying coming into the game and after 25 minutes the home fans could be forgiven for thinking the game was in the bag, but this is Graham Potter’s Brighton and the head coach and his players never seem to accept they are beaten.

Resilience is a key ingredient in this squad, and things turned after a tweak in formation and tactics late in the first half.

There was plenty of one and two-touch football and relentless conviction in defence. Cool heads in both boxes. And that’s where games are decided.

Adam Lallana finally got the chance to say farewell to the Liverpool fans. Now though, it’s the Seagulls’ supporters who can appreciate his value. Technically brilliant, he also shows leadership on and off the pitch.

Plenty of fans will have headed home grinning from ear to ear, but the biggest smile was reserved for Enock Mwepu. The Zambia international provided a response last weekend as a substitute against Manchester City, then scored in midweek only to have his crucial penalty saved in the shootout at Leicester.

However, his strike to score in the sunshine at Anfield was what he fully deserved. His relentless running and positive play has given Albion a different dimension. Speaking to me after the game, he said the goal was "a dream come true".

If the Seagulls dream big this season, who knows where performances like this can take them.