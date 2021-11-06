Manchester United v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Raphael Varane is out with a hamstring injury, Paul Pogba is suspended and Marcus Rashford drops to the bench.

Victor Lindelof returns in defence while Fred and Mason Greenwood also start but there is no place among the substitutes for Edinson Cavani who has picked up an injury.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek