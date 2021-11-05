Guardiola on derby record, scoring and being 'cold'
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking before the derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Here's the key lines from his news conference:
The City boss wasn't feeling the pressure of United's good form against them under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "Congratulations to United for winning these duels against us... or some of them," he said;
On his side failing to score in two of the past three, he said: "Be calm." The Spaniard added that when City score four they don't need a striker, but when they don't "then we have to buy seven";
Guardiola said he's not feeling the emotion of a derby: "I have to be cold";
As for team news, you'll have to hold your breath. The players are training later on Friday.