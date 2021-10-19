Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League, with the Spaniards winning both legs, 1-0 at home and 3-2 away in extra time.
Liverpool have failed to win any of their four Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid (drawn two, lost two), only facing Basel as often (also four times) without winning in their European Cup/Champions League history.
The Reds have lost six of their past seven away European matches on Spanish soil (drawn one) since beating Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2008-09 Champions League. The Reds’ last win in Spain came against fellow English opponents, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final in Atletico’s home stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.